Fog slows down speed of Sanchkhand

Aurangabad: Increased cold and fog in the north Indian states has affected the schedule of Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand Express. Since the last one week, this train has been running more than 2 to 5 hours later than the regular schedule, disrupting the travel schedule of the passengers.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday that was the coldest temperature of the season. A winter orange alert has also been issued along with the fog alert. There is no possibility of any improvement in the weather in Delhi for the next few days. Due to heavy fog, train services have been affected. The Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand Express which reaches Aurangabad station in the afternoon reached Aurangabad station at 6 pm on Thursday and at 4 pm on Friday. As per officials, the schedule of the train will remain disrupted for the next few days.