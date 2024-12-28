Folkart to be excluded from Central Youth Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) Dr Vijay Fulari announced that a separate festival for FolkArt along with One-Act-Play would be organised from the next year.

It may be noted that 36 contests are conducted in six categories at the Central Youth Festival every year. The Folkart is one of the six categories of the Festival.

He was speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of the Central Youth Festival (CYF) that concluded in the Bamu campus on Saturday. VC Dr Vijay Fulari said that appreciate the art in the best way possible, but commotion cannot be tolerated.

“Next year, we will not tolerate any indiscipline at the festival. A separate festival will be hosted for Folkart,” he added.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that all the committee members and artists contributed greatly to the organisation of the festival and the festival was a success due to the excellent planning. Dr Kailash Ambhure, Director of the Student Development Board said, “More than 2000 artists and hundreds of fans provided strength while working for the CYF.

Earlier, Management Council member Dr Gajanan Sanap said all the young artists participating in the Youth Festival to study and build a career after learning quality and social commitment from Bamu.

Advisory Committee member Dr Dilip Mahalinge said the discipline, rules and transparency were implemented very strictly in the festival. Student representative Harshada Udan and team manager Dr Hansraj Jadhav praised the excellent planning from the heart. Dr Parag Haase conducted the proceedings of the programme. Dr Kailas Ambhure proposed a vote of thanks.