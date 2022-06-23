Following Panchsheel will lead to global welfare

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 23:

“Animosity and cruelness in human being, societies and countries can be discarded by following Panchsheel. It is the only path for the attaining global welfare”opined Sangha Raja of Bangladesh Bhadant Dr Gyanshree Mahathero here on Thursday.

He is the 13th Sangh Raja of Bangaladesh and he is presently on a visit to Aurangabad. He delivered a discourse in Bangla language at the house of PWD executive engineer Ashok Yerekar on Thursday. Bhante Bodhi Mitra Thero interpreted his discourse in Hindi.

Mahathero said, in Buddhism, Tyag and Daan (Renunciation and Donation) are the important parmitas. If the people would have followed Panchsheel scrupulously, there would have been no need of Army or police force. The expenses on it would have been spent on the welfare schemes for the people, he said.

Bhante K B Nandpal Thero, Bhante Devratna Thero, Bhante Sanghpriya Thero, B K Admane, Baburao Mhase, Bharat Kaninde, Vanita Satdive, Vasant Satdive, Ramesh Shinde, Baburao Kadam, Prakash Gaikwad, Jayashree Bhagat, Jitendra Bhavare and others were present.

Dr Gyanshree Mahathero will deliver a discourse on June 25 between 4 pm and 6 pm at Bhanudas Chavan Hall, Railway Station Road. The Bhikhu Sangh has appealed the people to take advantage of this opportunity in large numbers.