Forensic experts to specify the exact cause of death of crocodile

Aurangabad, Feb 2:

The cause of death of a crocodile found dead in Jayakwadi Dam was not revealed even after autopsy. Forensic experts in Aurangabad and Pune have been called in to find out the exact cause and the report is likely to be received in two days, said divisional wildlife officer Amit Mishra.

On Tuesday, a seven-foot crocodile was found dead in Tajnapur (Shevgaon, Ahmednagar), within the limits of Jayakwadi Bird Sanctuary under Aurangabad wildlife division. On Wednesday morning, an autopsy of the crocodile carcass was done at the veterinary clinic in Paithan by the regional joint commissioner of animal husbandry, Dr Sanjay Gaikwad, assistant commissioner animal husbandry SK Khasne, livestock development officer Dr NK Bhujang and Dr Rohit Dhumal.

Meanwhile, eggs were found in the crocodile's stomach. It is being speculated that the crocodile did not die a natural death due to the discovery of immature eggs in the crocodile's stomach during the autopsy. The crocodile weighs about 150 kg and it was buried on Wednesday evening at the wildlife department premises in Paithan. The exact cause of death of the crocodile will now be known after the report of the forensic lab, said Bhujang. Divisional forest officer Amit Kumar Mishra, assistant forest conservator Dr Rajendra Lale, forest range officer Rajshri Bangar were present.