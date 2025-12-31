Forgot to sign , nominations of two former corporators rejected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The nomination papers of two former corporators from Prabhag no. 22 were rejected during the scrutiny process held today (31st). Officials stated that the papers were rejected because the candidates forgot to sign them.

For the municipal elections, the offices of the Returning Officers for prabhags 21, 22 and 27 are located at the Divisional Sports Complex. The scrutiny of nomination papers submitted to these offices until yesterday was conducted on Wednesday.

The nomination papers of candidates, along with their proposers, were examined in the presence of other candidates, prabhag-wise, under categories A, B, C and D. During the scrutiny, it was observed by the Returning Officer that former corporator Meena Gayke and former corporator Suryakant Jaybhaye had failed to sign certain sections of their nomination papers.

As a result, returning officer Arun Jarhad declared their nomination papers invalid.