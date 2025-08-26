Former mayor Tryambak Tupe joins Shinde Sena

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Last week, former Mayor and Uddhav Sena’s joint coordinator Tryambak Tupe resigned from the Uddhav Sena, and today he joined the Shinde Sena in Mumbai in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The entry of Tupe into the party clearly indicated that Shinde ignored the objections raised by some of his own office-bearers, who had written to the leadership opposing Tupe’s induction.

Tupe was serving as a joint-coordinator in the Uddhav Sena. He had worked extensively for the party during the Assembly elections. However, not a single MLA of the Uddhav Sena was elected from the district. With the municipal corporation elections approaching, Tupe severed ties with the Uddhav Sena and joined the Shinde Sena today.

A section within the Shinde Sena opposed Tupe’s entry, attempting to show that the party did not need him. But disregarding the objections of local office-bearers, the party chief formally inducted him on Tuesday (Aug 26) in Mumbai. Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, former mayor Vikas Jain, Ashok Patwardhan, and Deepak Pawar were also present at the occasion. It is being said that Shinde’s move delivered a strong blow to those who opposed Tupe’s entry.