Former MP Khaire booked for derogatory remarks on CM

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

Using derogatory remarks for chief minister Eknath Shinde, cost dearer to former MP and Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire. A case has been registered against him with Satara police station, said PI Surendra Molale.

Reacting to the decision issued by the election commission issued on Saturday, Khaire took a jibe at CM Shinde on Sunday morning. He said that Shinde would have been hanged upside down. Similarly, Khaire used many objectionable adjectives for him on several occasions.

Shinde group district chief Rajendra Janjal in a complaint to the Satara police said that Khaire always makes derogatory statements and tries to breach the peace and harmony. The sentiments of several people have been hurt due to his remarks. Hence, a case should be registered against Khaire, Janjal demanded.

A case has been registered against Khaire under IPC sections 153 A(1) for provoking two groups, 189 for using derogatory remarks for people’s representatives and 505 for defaming a person. API Sunil Karhale is further investigating the case.

More than 14 cases against Khaire

More than 14 cases are registered against Khaire at various police stations earlier for making objectionable statements, for creating hurdles in government works and political agitations.

Janjal visits commissionarate

Shinde faction district chief Janjal along with his supporters earlier went to the police commissionerate to submit an application against Khaire. However, there were no senior officers. ACP Balaji Suryawanshi and crime branch PI Avinash Aghav came and asked Janjal to submit the memorandum. Later, after a discussion with the senior police officers, Janjal and his supporters went to Satara police station and lodged a complaint.