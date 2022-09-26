Former office-bearer of Shiv Sena Gaikwad joins BJP

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

A former district chief of Shiv Sena, Radhakrishna Gaikwad, has joined BJP in presence of the party’s state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, in the city, recently. In the span of 35 long years, Gaikwad has held the responsibilities right from being a block president till the district president. As a break, he has also worked for Congress for four years. Gaikwad’s complained that growing whims of a cluster of people in Shiv Sena, who are not ready to listen to anybody, was matter of grave concern for him. The co-operative minister Atul Save, state general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, Vijaya Rahatkar and others were present on the occasion.