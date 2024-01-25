Four acres of land sold illegally with fake NOC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A city businessman sold four acres of land in Arapur village despite owing a substantial Rs 40.60 lakhs loan to SBI bank. Shockingly, the land was auctioned off by the bank to recover the unpaid loan, bringing the scam to light.

Six individuals, including landowners Alpana Mahavir Surana, Mahavir Manikchand Surana, and others, are now facing charges for orchestrating the illegal sale through manipulated documentation. The complaint, initially filed at Shillegaon station, by Sachin Adame (Satara area) saw no action by the police, prompting the plaintiff to seek legal recourse, resulting in a court-ordered case registration. The incident also involves potential collusion between the accused and revenue department officials. The police are investigating the case.

