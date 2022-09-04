Four and a half lakh voter ID cards linked with Aadhaar

16 percent linking in the district: 84 percent voters are still left

Aurangabad, Sep 4:

The process of linking voter ID card with Aadhaar card began from August 1 in the district. About 4.54 lakh voters in the district have linked their voter cards with Aadhaar. In the district, 16 per cent voters have linked both cards within a month, while 84 per cent voters are yet to complete the process.

There are 3.29 lakh voters in Sillod tehsil, Kannad tehsil has 3.16 lakh voters, Phulambri 3.35 lakh, Aurangabad Central 3.23 lakh, Aurangabad West 3.46 lakh, Aurangabad East 3.15 lakh, Paithan 3.1 lakh, Gangapur 3.23 lakh and Vaijapur 3.02 lakh voters. Voter cards of 4.54 lakh voters out of total 28.93 lakh have been linked with Aadhaar card.

Most linking in Kannad

Kannad tehsil is leading in linking voter cards of maximum number of voters with Aadhaar. In all, 1.5 lakh voters of Kannad assembly constituency have been linked with Aadhaar. This is 33.18 percent of the total voters.

Aurangabad Central is the lowest

Aurangabad Central constituency has the lowest number of voters in linking voter cards with Aadhaar. In all, 22,911 voters have been linked with Aadhaar so far.

Process will continue till April 2023

The campaign to link voter cards with Aadhaar cards will continue till April 2023. Currently there are 28.93 lakh voters in the district, In all, 16 percent of Voter ID are linked with Aadhaar card.

Voters linked to Aadhaar:

Constituency Linking with Aadhaar

Sillod 69,374

Kannad 1.5 lakh

Phulambri 36,957

Aurangabad Central 34,948

Aurangabad West 22,911

Aurangabad East 26,557

Paithan 65,501

Gangapur 31,776

Vaijapur 61,776

Total 4.54 lakh