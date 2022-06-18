Four armed dacoits wreak havoc in Ghaigaon

Lokmat News Network

VAIJAPUR, JUNE 18

Four unidentified criminals in the age group of 25-30 years armed with a knife, an axe and a wooden log struck at two houses in the Ghaigaon village of the Vaijapur tehsil in the wee hours of Saturday. The suspects decamped with Rs 1,000 in cash and gold ornaments, all worth Rs 61,000, at knifepoint after hitting a man and his wife with a wooden log. The injured was identified as Satish Gulabrao Jadhav (45) who is recuperating at a private hospital in the Vaijapur town. According to details, Satish Jadhav, along with his wife Bhimabai, daughters Kalyani, Komal and son Mangesh stay at gut number 212 in the Ghaigaon village.

At 2.30 am on Saturday, Satish and Mangesh were asleep in the courtyard while his wife and two daughters were asleep inside the house. Four unidentified robbers reached the farm settlement and one of them hit Satish in the head with a wooden log inflicting grave head injuries on him. They also attacked Bhimabai with the wooden log and snatched her gold necklace worth Rs 30,000. The robbers threatened the life of the victims if they dared to reveal the incident to anybody. The culprits also stole gold ornaments worth Rs 30,000 from the house of one Prakash Bhusare in the same village. On getting the information, the local police rushed to the spot to assess the situation. A dog squad was also called in to trace the culprits but the dog could only smell their suspects’ movements upto Samruddhi Expressway, said sources. Meanwhile, acting on the complaint of Satish Jadhav, a case has been registered against four persons with the Vaijapur police station.