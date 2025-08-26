Four charter flights operate in a single day
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 26, 2025 21:25 IST2025-08-26T21:25:03+5:302025-08-26T21:25:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With no VIPs in the city on Tuesday, the Chikalthana International Airport saw the arrival and departure ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With no VIPs in the city on Tuesday, the Chikalthana International Airport saw the arrival and departure of four charter flights, sparking widespread discussion among citizens. Airport sources clarified that these were routine flights. The increase in charter flight traffic at Chikalthana Airport led to much debate, though officials noted that such flights are common even during ongoing testing and training operations.Open in app