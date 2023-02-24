Four-day hunger strike ends
Aurangabad: Sena leader Dattatray Varpe ended his four-day hunger strike outside the Cidco office in Waluj on Friday after receiving a written assurance from Cidco officials that pending issues including drainage, road maintenance, street lighting, and sanitation in Waluj would be resolved within a certain time frame. The hunger strike had garnered support from various political parties, social organizations, and citizens who protested in front of the Cidco office. Varpe had rejected Cidco officials initial offer to resolve the issue and demanded a written assurance. After receiving the written commitment, Varpe called off the strike.