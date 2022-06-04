Four digital banks in the State - Dr Karad

Aurangabad, June 4: Cryptocurrency is banned in India and soon digital banks will be launched in 75 places in the country and 4 places in the State, said union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. He was speaking at the review meeting of district and rural bank officers held at the head office of Maharashtra Gramin Bank at Golwadi on Saturday.

During the review meeting, Dr Karad inquired about the amount of loans disbursed by the bank to unemployed youth, farmers and self help groups. The officials put forward the statistics of how many beneficiaries have availed the benefits of this scheme. Dr Karad said that a list of documents required for availing various schemes of the Central government should be displayed in front of the bank. Maharashtra Gramin Bank chairman Milind Gharad, Mangesh Kedara, officials Mahesh Dange, Sanjay Wagh and others were present on the occasion.