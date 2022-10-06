Four escapes unhurt after banyan tree fell upon auto, motorcycle

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

Four persons escaped unhurt after a banyan tree got uprooted and fell upon an autorickshaw and a motorcycle at Ranjangaon Phata (in the Waluj MIDC area) today at 8 pm. The two passengers and auto-driver along with the motorcycle rider got saved from the mishap, but the loss of two vehicles could not be averted.

It may be noted that there was heavy rainfall in the Waluj area from the afternoon today. The Ape rickshaw with two passengers from Ranjangaon Phata and the motorcycle rider, both were proceeding towards Pandharpur. While these vehicles were about to cross the road, the tree located in front of Pagaria Auto fell upon them at 8 pm. All of them got stuck under the tree. The gram panchayat members Sainath Jadhav, Javed Syed, Rahul Uchit and other villagers rushed on seeing the accident and rescued the victims. The bike rider was wearing a helmet, therefore, he got saved. Meanwhile, the passengers went away after the incident. The driver also left the auto on the spot. The motorcyclist also disappeared. As a result, the names of the victims could not be obtained. The tree fell exactly in the middle of the road. Hence the traffic on the road got disrupted and long queues of vehicles got formed on the road till the clearance of the route.