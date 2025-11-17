Four parking locations arranged for devotees visiting Khandoba temple on Champa-Shashti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The annual Khandoba Yatra (Champa Shashti) in Satara will begin on Wednesday (Nov 26). For the convenience of devotees arriving for the pilgrimage, the Shri Kshetra Khandoba Devasthan has arranged four designated parking areas for vehicles.

The temple trust conducted an auction to allocate the parking contract, and the process was completed on Monday. The parking contract was finalized for Rs 1,31,000.

Parking has been arranged at the following locations for devotees during the yatra:

MIT college road

Aamdar road

Bharat Battalion road

Kanchanwadi road

For this auction process, Temple trust president Ramesh Chopade, secretary Sahebrao Palskar, and trustees Sominath Shirane, Mohan Pawar, Vijay Dhumal, Sukhdev Bankar, Shubham Parkhe, along with a large number of Satara city residents and traders, were present.