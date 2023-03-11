Four youths met a watery grave in Godavari River

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Four youths met with a watery grave after they got drowned in the Godavari River, at Kaygaon Toka, on Saturday afternoon. The youths were residents of Palkhed village in Vaijapur tehsil and were participants of Kanifnath Dindi (foot march of devotees) proceeding to Madhi Temple of Rahata tehsil in Ahmednagar district.

The dindi is conducted every year. It started with the marching of devotees from Palkhed today at 1 pm. The participants included youngsters, elderly persons and women in large numbers. The dindi was also participated by seven persons from Gore ‘vasti’ of Palkhed. They were riding on motorcycles. The dindi reached Siddheshwar Mandir in Newasa tehsil (near Kaygaon Toka) at 4 pm. Hence, five youths, out of seven, went for bathing in the bed of the Godavari River, which was close to the temple. However, the youths Babasaheb Ashok Gore (31), Shankar Parasnath Ghodke (25), Akshay Bhaginath Gore (20) and Raju Dilip Gore (19) failed to gauge the depth of the river and the flow of water in it. They got drowned. The fifth youth Gaurav Balu Gore got survived as he knew swimming.

A pall of gloom descended over Palkhed after the news spread like a wildfire. Many villagers gathered at the spot to confirm the accident.

After a long struggle, the bodies of all four youths were fished out of the river by 6.30 pm. The gloomy atmosphere extended till 10 pm. The last rites upon the deceased youths were performed in the mournful atmosphere late in the night.

The Newasa police station team comprising Shivaji Doiphode, PSI Manoj Mondhe, Sanjay Mane, Ashok Kudale, Ramchandra Vaidya and other cops along with the Fire Bribage jawans took hard efforts in evacuating the bodies.

The deceased youths were relatives of each other. The Gore’s were cousins, while Ghodke was their relative. The deceased Shankar Ghodke is survived by a wife, a four-month-old son and a one-and-a half years old daughter. Babasaheb Gore is survived by a wife and two sons (seven and five years old), while Akshay and Raju both were unmarried.