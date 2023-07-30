Fraudster dupes brothers of Rs 5L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fraudster duped two brothers after purchasing a vehicle from them and not paying the money.

According to the details, complainant Abdul Shakeel (Abrar Colony) and his brother Abdul Rafiq sold a vehicle (MH14 CW 8788) to Ravikant Rameshwar Sharma (Dwarka, Nashik) for Rs 5.41 lakh. At that time, Sharma paid Rs 41,000 and assured them to pay the remaining amount within 15 days. They made an agreement, but Sharma did not pay the money. Hence, the complainant lodged a complaint with Vedantnagar police station.