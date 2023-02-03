Fraudster duping citizens of crores of rupees held

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The economic offense cell of the city police arrested the director of Ridas India Company Mohd Anees Aiman, who duped around 70 people of Rs 2.20 crore on the lure of lucrative returns on their investment. He was arrested in Bengaluru.

Police said, according to the complaint lodged by Mohd Rafi Mohd Tahir Shaikh, a case of cheating was registered against Mohd Anees on December 13, 2019. Ridas India company is registered in Bengaluru and the office of the director Mohd Ayub Hussain and Mohd Anees is at Juna Bazar Road in the city. They lured the people by organising seminars in hotels and promising lucrative profits on their investment in the company. Around 70 people from the city invested in the company. However, the directors closed the office in 2019 without giving the returns and principal amount to the people.

The EOC is investigating the case and a team was searching for the accused in Bengaluru, but every time, he used to dodge the police. The police then traced Anees on the basis of the phones of the people coming into his contact and arrested him in Bengaluru.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Dadarao Shingare by API Trupti Totawar, head constable Vitthal Mankape, Sandeep Jadhav, Baba Bhanuse and others.

Anees was presented before the court on Friday and he has been remanded in police custody till February 7.

The directors of Ridas India Company purchased 60 acres of land at Siddhnath Wadgaon from the money collected from the investors. The state government has permitted the police to seize the land and auction it. Hence, it is likely that the investor could get their money back.