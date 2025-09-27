Free houses and plots to road widening affected persons

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation will provide free houses and plots to those whose entire homes were demolished during road widening and who have no alternative residence in the city. Administrator G Sreekanth held a meeting with the affected residents at the Smart City office on Saturday afternoon. He assured that no one would be left in the lurch and that 100 per cent rehabilitation would be ensured. Citizens welcomed the announcement with applause. The scheme has been named ‘One Family, One House’.

The municipal corporation had carried out a major road widening campaign in June and July, which led to the demolition of over 5,000 unauthorised properties. Some residents became homeless as a result. To address this, a meeting was held on Saturday afternoon at Smart City Office, attended by many residents from areas including Chikalthana, Padegaon, Nakshatrawadi, Harsul, and Ambedkarnagar.

Those whose entire homes were lost and who have no other house or plot in the city will be provided houses by Mhada. It has handed over a list of 148 houses to the municipal corporation, which will be distributed free of cost to the homeless. Besides, 32 houses built under the Shram Safalya scheme in Harsul will be given to municipal employees and homeless residents. Forty plots are also available in Harsul, and there is a plan to provide houses to 135 homeless families in Kile Ark, said G Sreekanth.

To avail benefits under the scheme, affected individuals must submit necessary documents such as income proof, residential certificate, electricity bills, and proof of property ownership to the municipal corporation. The ‘One Family, One House’ scheme is expected to provide significant relief to the homeless. Administrator G Sreekant said that the decision was taken under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, and OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save.

MHADA to receive land worth ₹24 crore

Mhada has handed over 148 houses to the municipal corporation, in exchange for which the corporation will provide land worth ₹24 crore to Mhada. Construction of houses under the Prime Minister Housing Scheme is underway, but those who have houses in Sundarwadi, Padegaon, and similar areas may have to wait for up to a year, the administrator added.