Free Paithani saree weaving workshops
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 16, 2023 09:15 PM 2023-08-16T21:15:01+5:30 2023-08-16T21:15:01+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bashir Silk Factory, Jaffar Gate is hosting Paithani saree weaving training free of cost for women. The trainees will also be given a stipend of Rs 2000 and job after successful completion of the training. This is a step in the direction of women's empowerment, said a factory statement.