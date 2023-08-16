Free Paithani saree weaving workshops

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 16, 2023 09:15 PM 2023-08-16T21:15:01+5:30 2023-08-16T21:15:01+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bashir Silk Factory, Jaffar Gate is hosting Paithani saree weaving training free of cost for women. The ...

Free Paithani saree weaving workshops | Free Paithani saree weaving workshops

Free Paithani saree weaving workshops

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bashir Silk Factory, Jaffar Gate is hosting Paithani saree weaving training free of cost for women. The trainees will also be given a stipend of Rs 2000 and job after successful completion of the training. This is a step in the direction of women’s empowerment, said a factory statement.

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur