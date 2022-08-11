Free plastic surgery camp to be inaugurated on Sept 13; schedule changed

Aurangabad, Aug 11:

Lions Club of Aurangabad Chikalthana, Mahatma Gandhi Mission and Aurangabad Druggist and Chemist Association will jointly organise the 46th five-day free plastic surgery camp in memory of Padmashri Dr Sharadkumar Dixit, between September 13 and 17.

Prominent American surgeons Dr Lala, Dr Lalita Lala and Dr Amit Basannawar will perform the surgeries. This time around, the dates of the camp were changed as it is generally held in December.

The inaugural ceremony and patient screening will be conducted at Lions Eye Hospital, N-1, CIDCO, near Radhakrishna temple on September 13.

After patients’ selection, they will be given the date and time for the surgeries which will be carried out at MGM Hospital from September 14 onwards.

The plastic surgery camp of Lions Club was started with the spirit of human service of America based Dr Sharadkumar Dixit in 1976. So far, surgeries were performed on 13,436 patients through the camps.

Surgeries for facial blemishes, external deformities on the nose, cleft lip, drooping eyelids, squint and partial burns are performed free of cost in the camp. Patients with burns or white spots will not be treated in the camp. Patients can contact through mobile phone numbers (9373028516/ 7776044544/ 9371717125/ 9158778779) to register for the camp.