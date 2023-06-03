Free screening of ‘Evergreen Forest in Karnataka’ on Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Every month Wildlife Katta is organized by Environmental Research Foundation and Educational Academy (ERFEA). On the occasion of Environment Day, the movie ‘Evergreen Forest in Karnataka’ will be screened on June 4.

Later, foundation president Dr Dilip Yardi will guide the participants about the environment conservation and importance of forests. The programme will be held at ERFEA’s office 120, Shastrinagar at 6 pm. Yardi has appealed to nature lovers to attend the programme.