Free textbooks distributed in AMC, pvt aided schools

Aurangabad, June 15:

Students were welcomed in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) schools with roses on their first day on Wednesday.

Around 7.21 lakh free textbooks were distributed to students of 71 AMC-run schools along with 494 private aided schools (first to eight standards) today under Samgra Shiksha Abhiyan.

AMC officers were present at AMC schools in Garkheda, Indiranagar-Baijipura. The students were happy to receive the textbooks on the first day of school.

AMC Education Officer Ramnath Thore said that admission fortnightly would be implemented in the next 15 days. Around 8,130 students from first to 10th were present today. Around 2,714 students were newly admitted.