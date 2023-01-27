Frequent snags in old pipelines paralyse new water supply schedule

Aurangabad:

The new water supply schedule approved by the High Court has been disrupted, for the past few days, due to the frequent emergence of technical snags like damage to the old water pipeline, disruption in water supply due to a power cut or technical snag, etc. Meanwhile, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), is unable to supply water on a gap of three days and five days to the citizens. Moreover, the disturbance in the water supply schedule caused a sudden spike in the number of complaints from the residents. The AMC has claimed that it is trying its best to restore the approved water schedule at the earliest.

As reported earlier, the AMC lifts 100 MLD and 56 MLD of water from the Jayakwadi Dam (Paithan) through two main pipelines of width 1400 mm and 700 mm and supplies it to the residents of Aurangabad. Ironically, these pipelines completed their life spans, 20 years ago. As a result, every week or the other, a technical snag takes place in pipeline stretches between Jayakwadi and Nakshatrawadi or sometimes gets burst and disrupts the city water supply.

It may be noted that, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the CT conductor from the 33 KV sub-station at Pharola pumphouse got damaged due to sparking. The snag occurred as there was a heavy downpour in the district on Tuesday night. Later on, the AMC and the MSEDCL staff swung into action and repaired the snag in six hours. The lifting of water till the ESRs got started by 4 pm, and then the distribution in the city resumed after a couple of hours.

Supply delayed by one day: AMC

As per the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court order, the AMC prepared the plan to distribute tap water to 60 per cent of the residents on a gap of three days (on the fourth day) and to 40 pc of residents on a gap of five days (on the sixth day) on a rotation of every fortnight. The civic administration claimed of providing water as per the new schedule for 23 days. The supply schedule got delayed by one day after the technical snag says AMC officials. However, the complaints from the citizens started to increase due to the delay. The linemen, junior engineers and an executive engineer are unable to convince the complainants.