Frequent traffic congestion in the old city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The frequent traffic congestion in different parts of the old city has become a menace for the citizens. Honking of horns, their crackling sounds, racing of vehicles, etc stucked in the traffic is making residents, especially the kids, of different localities restless each day. The roads passing through Shahganj, Champa Chowk, Roshan Gate, Katkat Gate, Chelipura Chowk, Pandariba, Chauraha, Old Mondha, Angoori Baugh, Deewan Deodi, Buddi Lane, Lota Karanja, Moti Karanja, Harshnagar, Aurangpura, Kumbharwada, Rangar Galli, and City Chowk are experiencing traffic congestion daily.

There are small and large encroachments on these roads. Street vendors have virtually taken over the streets, and the presence of handcart vendors, unruly auto-rickshaw drivers, and disorganised parking is causing significant traffic problems. Vehicles are often parked on both sides of the roads from Old Mondha-Jafar Gate to Jalna Road, Azad Chowk to Roshan Gate, and from Police Mess to Katkat Gate. Auto-rickshaw drivers are also seen waiting for passengers in the middle of circles and squares.

Box

Traffic congestion on different roads and narrow lanes of the city is causing wastage of fuel. The vehicle engine is on till the traffic is cleared. Hence the smoke emanating from the vehicles poses health threat like breathing disorder. The absence of traffic policeman also creates a havoc as the time for clearance of the traffic is unpredictable.

Box

Measures to bring traffic discipline in old city

--To bring order to the traffic in the old city, citizens suggest the following measures (mentioned as below). These steps are believed to improve traffic management to some extent.

--Immediately install signal systems at busy intersections.

--Deploy traffic police regularly.

--Clear all encroachments from the intersections.

--Implement on-the-spot fines for offenders.

--Effectively operate CCTV systems.