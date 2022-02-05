Fresh guidelines issued for Ph D admissions; guide allocation to be completed by Feb 15

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University issued fresh guidelines for Ph D pending process. The university conducted a presentation on the research proposal of over 5,750 students. The merit and selection list were also released. However, the selected candidates were waiting for the further process for the past 20 to 30 days.

Bamu issues fresh guidelines for aspiring researchers, research guides and Department Recognition Committee of the departments and Research Advisory Committee (RAC) of research centres of the colleges.

Those whose guides are from university departments will have to take the approval of DRC with the signature of all members while those who received research guides from colleges or research centres will get approved their from RAC. The Committees will have to hold a meeting and complete the pre-registration process on or before February 15.

Instructions for candidates

--Prepare research proposal in the prescribed format with the consultation of research guide

--Research proposal should bear the signature of the candidate, research guide and approved

DRC/RAC

--Proposal should be submitted in five copies with required documents and certificates.

--Candidates need to attend the meeting of DRC/RAC on the given date.

Guidlines for research guides

-- Issue consent letter in the given format only

--Submit a copy of the guide’s approval along with a consent letter

--Get affiliated to the nearest research centre if his/her college has no centre

Guidelines for DRC, RAC committees

--Display list of research guides

--Ph D Section of Bamu will send a list of eligible candidates for interview to all centres

--Centres should send email/SMS to eligible candidates for interview, verify all documents.

Format of research proposal

The following points should be included in the research proposal; statement of the problem, research design and feasibility, gap in the existing research, scope of the research work and expected outcome.