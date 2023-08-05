Friend dupes woman of Rs 3.84 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A friend of a 48-year-old woman on the pretext of helping duped her by withdrawing Rs 3.84 lakh from her account. When she realized it, she approached the court. As per the directives of the court, a case was registered against accused Umesh Hiralal Kumawat and Krushna Keshav Pande (Shivajinagar).

The woman is a housewife and lives in N-8 Cidco area. She sold her house in February and repaid the loan taken from others. Later, she deposited the remaining Rs 3.84 lakh in the union Bank account.

As she was not aware of the bank transaction, her friend Umesh helped her. However, he duped her and withdrew the amount from the bank. When she inquired about her money to the bank, the officers told that the amount was withdrawn. When she question about it to Umesh, he started threatening her. The police are searching the accused, said PI Vyankatesh Kendre.