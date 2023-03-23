Friends cheat man of Rs 75K by stealing phone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A car washing centre owner and his friends duped their friend of Rs 75,000 by stealing his phone. The incident occurred on Nagar Road on March 17. A case has been registered against three persons at Satara police station. The accused included Fayyaz Saber Shah, Kailash Garje, and one unidentified person.

Police said complainant Shivaji Kshirsagar (Kanchanwadi) had gone to wash his car at Amma Washing Centre owned by Fayyaz Shah on Nagar Road on March 17 afternoon. Kshirsagar knew Fayyaz for a long time. When he was paying the washing bill online, Fayyaz saw his password. On the same night, Fayyaz called him at his centre at night. Garje and one other person were present there. They involved him in gossip and stole his mobile phone. Later, they withdrew Rs 75,000 from his phone pay account.

When Kshirsagar realized that he has been taken on a ride, he lodged a complaint against the three for cheating him of Rs 75,000 and a mobile phone. PI Prashant Potdar is further investigating the case.