Fuel pump staff cheats owner for Rs 2L

Aurangabad, May 20:

Waluj MIDC police station has filed an offence against an employee for cheating the fuel pump owner lady for Rs 2.25 lakh.

The complainant Dr Archana Manohar Devre (of Bhausinghpura) runs Shri Siddhivinayak Petrol Pump, on Dahegaon-Rahimpur phata at Aurangabad-Ahmednagar Highway. The accused Sachin Bishansingh Thakur (Gangapur) has sold out diesel and embezzled the money.

The fuel pump staff comprises of manager Santosh Ratansingh Bedwal and four pump attendants - Sachin Thakur, Asif Patel, Munawar Shaikh and Arman Pathan.

As a routine, each attendants has to deposit the cash collected against the sale of fuel during his duty hours, to to the manager. Six months ago, the pump manager contacted the owner Archana Devre and informed her that the attendant Thakur has given Rs 2.89 lakh less. He informed six months ago on November 10, 2021. The owner along with her husband reached the pump to check the accounts. During inquiry with the manager as well the attendant, Thakur informed that he has handed over Rs 70,000 to the manager on the same day. He also confessed that he had spent the remaining money and assured of returning it soon.

Devre learnt that against the selling of Diesel on November 9 and 10, 2021, the attendant Sachin Thakur sold out 5,805 litres of diesel and collected Rs 5.41 lakh from the customers, but deposited Rs 2.19 lakh less to the manager. The owner then contacted the court for legal action. Hence, acting upon the court’s order, Waluj MIDC police booked Thakur.

Under the guidance of police inspector Sachin Ingole, ASI Narayan Butte is investigating the case.