Fuel quota system to create artificial shortage of fuel

Fuel will be supplied according to per day sales

Aurangabad, June 15:

The oil companies have decided to fix fuel quota system for each petrol pump. According to the petroleum dealers association, the decision is likely to lead to an artificial shortage of petrol and diesel in the city in the near future.

Petrol and diesel are not supplied to the pump owners in the district including Aurangabad city and various parts of the State as per the demand. Currently, the supply of fuel is declining by more than 25 per cent. Many pump owners have to put up a no-stock board. Pumps in northern Maharashtra, including Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar, were banned from selling petrol of less than Rs 50.

They were also required to issue prints of petrol purchases to customers. This rule has not been implemented in Aurangabad. However, the decision might be applicable at any moment. Meanwhile, the oil companies have started keeping an online record of the sale of petrol and diesel sold on each pump in a single day. Using this information the quota of fuel will be fixed. The pump owners will not be given fuel till he exhausts the quota. This rule is currently being implemented in North Maharashtra and is likely to be applied to pumps in Aurangabad and Marathwada.

Will face the wrath of citizens

We have already raised the issue of petrol rationing. In the past, the companies were asking to increase the sales. Now, the recent decision is indirectly hinting towards lowering the sales. This decision has not been implemented in Aurangabad. But if the quota system is applicable in Marathwada, the pump operators will have to face the wrath of the common man, said Akhil Abbas, secretary, Aurangabad Petroleum Dealers Association.