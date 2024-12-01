Fuel thieves run on stolen miles in Cidco Waluj

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

CCTV cameras captured thieves stealing petrol from vehicles parked in courtyards, prompting residents to demand increased police patrolling in the Cidco Waluj Mahanagar-1 area.

The thefts come after recent crimes in the area, including a burglary of 16 tolas of gold a locked house and a gold necklace snatched from a woman visiting a temple. CCTV footage shows thieves arriving on motorcycles, parking nearby, and stealing petrol from multiple vehicles. They take small amounts from three to four vehicles and store them in bottles, making it harder for owners to notice immediately. Residents say the thefts have been happening for days. The lack of complaints in this high-profile area allowed the thieves to go unchecked. However, CCTV evidence has now brought the issue to attention. Residents also urge Cidco Municipal Corporation to repair broken streetlights to prevent such crimes.

Photo Caption:

CCTV footage captures thieves stealing petrol from vehicles in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar-1.