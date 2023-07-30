Funding hurdles impede ambitious single flyover and metro project

NHAI sends back proposal to Smart City citing lack of funds

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Plans to construct a single continuous flyover from Shendra to Waluj and implement a metro project have hit a roadblock due to insufficient funds. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has returned the proposal for the flyover, citing a lack of financial provisions for the estimated cost of Rs 3,737 crores, said MP Imtiaz Jaleel in a press conference on Sunday.

Speaking to the reporters Jaleel said the prospect of implementing the metro project in the city appears grim. According to Jaleel, the BJP leaders attempting to promote the idea seem to be driven by electoral motives ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Many metro services across the country are facing financial challenges, and the city's scenario is no exception.

Apart from the lack of financial support from the central government, the technical feasibility of the metro project has also been called into question. The city would need to establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to manage the project, with contributions from Mahametro, state, and municipal corporation. However, the issue arises as to how the municipal corporation will secure its share of funding for the project.

Implementation remains uncertain

MP Jaleel challenged union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, known for boasting access to the country's coffers and banks, to provide the necessary funds for the metro project. Nonetheless, without substantial financial backing and a viable funding mechanism, the implementation of the metro project remains uncertain. He pledged to request the central government to refund the wasted seven and a half crore rupees.

Letter dated May 23

Jaleel said that the initiative to build a single flyover, along with the DPR of Rs 3000 crore for the metro, was prepared during the tenure of Astikkumar Pandey, the then CEO of Smart City, approximately one and a half years ago. The NHAI had not included this flyover in their existing plans, leading to the rejection of the proposal. Notably, Smart city received the letter rejecting the proposal on May 23, 2023.