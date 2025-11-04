Funds to be provided for basic facilities at Santpith

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The expenditure required for setting up basic facilities at Santpith, Paithan, which was established to spread the thoughts, philosophy and value-based lifestyle of saints in the society, was approved in principle,” said Chandrakant Patil, Minister of Higher and Technical Education, during a review meeting regarding basic facilities for Santpith, which was held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Minister Chandrakantdada Patil chaired the meeting in which Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Vijay Fulari, Paithan MLA Vilas Bhumre, Director of Higher Education Dr Shailendra Deolankar, Registrar Prashant Amritkar, Director of Santpith Pravin Wakte, Chief Engineer of Public Works Department Atul Chavan and others were present.

Chandrakant Patil said that it was decided to extend the academic management of Santpith for another five years to Bamu. “The approval given for the fund of Rs 1 crore per year for the salary expenses of teachers and non-teaching staff for various courses being run in Santpith. The preservation and promotion of Indian saintly tradition and folk culture is being done through it (Santpith). Therefore, the necessary funds will be made available to provide all the necessary facilities,” he added.

VC Dr Vijay Fulari gave information about the ongoing activities in Santpeeth, the progress made till date and the certificate distribution ceremony.