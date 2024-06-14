G Sreekanth bags gold medal in MBA

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth has won a gold medal for topping in the MBA exam from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). He achieved the distinction of coming first in the university.

Despite being an IAS officer, he managed to focus on his education amidst his daily duties and achieved significant success in the MBA exams.

The deputy municipal commissioner Ravindra Jogdand also received an A plus grading in the MBA exam.

The officials and employees felicitated G Sreekanth and Ravindra Jogdand at the municipal corporation headquarters today.