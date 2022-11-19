Gadkari, Pawar honoured with D Litt

Aurangabad: union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari and NCP chief Sharad Pawar were honoured with D Litt in the 62nd convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conducted on Saturday.

Governor and chancellor of the universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari conferred the degree on the leaders for their contribution in their fields.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, deans-Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Prashant Amritkar and Dr Chetna Sonkamble, pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, Management council members, joint director of higher education Dr Satish Deshpande, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza were present.

The degrees of undergraduate and postgraduate students were conferred in absentia.

Ph D conferred on 433 researchers

Only Ph D holders were allowed to attend the programme. The dignitaries conferred the degrees on 433 Ph D researchers from different four faculties, for the academic years 2020-21 and 2021-22.

MLA Haribhau Bagade, former minister Rajesh Tope, MLCs Satish Chavan and Vikram Kale, former MP Jaisinghrao Gaikwad, Kishor Shitole and others also graced the event. Dr Aparna Ashtaputre and Dr Arpita Bhusari conducted the proceedings of the programme. Earlier, VC Dr Yeole presented the progress report of the university.