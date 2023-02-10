Gajanan Maharaj temple to be open for 20 consecutive hours

-Prakat Din to be celebrated on February 13, Mahaprasad to 30,000 devotees

Aurangabad: The doors of the Sadguru Gajanan Maharaj temple, in Aurangabad will be open for 20 consecutive hours on Shri Gajanan Maharaj Prakat Din on February 13 to allow devotees to have uninterrupted darshan of the idol.

The rituals of Prakat din of Gajanan Maharaj will begin with an amrit abhishek and pooja in the morning. The idol of Vitthal-Rakhumai on the first floor will then be worshipped, followed by the completion of Ganesh Yaga at 11 am. Mahaprasad distribution will commence at 12 noon. The temple is normally open daily from 6 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 9 pm for darshan, for a total of 13 hours per day. However, considering the rush of devotees on the Prakat din, the temple will remain open for an additional seven hours. The temple has been given attractive decoration of electric lighting for the occasion. The chairman of the temple trust Praveen Wakte, has called upon the devotees to participate in the celebration in large numbers.

Mahaprasad for 30000 devotees

Every year, around 30,000 devotees come for darshan on the day of the programme. The temple trustees have arranged for Mahaprasad to be prepared for all the devotees. In all, 350 volunteers have registered to serve in two shifts to ensure the smooth running of the temple arrangements and prasad distribution.