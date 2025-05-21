Galaxy English School achieves 100 pc result in SSC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Galaxy English School came out with flying colours in the SSC examination result declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education recently. The school recorded a 100 per cent result.

The names of the toppers of the schools are Nikita Lohar, Divya Suthar, Harshwardhna Nagre, Kshitij Angrakh, Veer Shinde and Siddhi Dandekar. The school’s management, principal and staff congratulated the students.