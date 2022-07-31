Gamblers escape before police arrive

Aurangabad, July 29:

The police control room received a call from an unknown persons stating that a gambling den is being operated on the second floor of the Hiwale Lawns on Beed By-pass road on Thursday at around 6.25 pm. The control room informed the Jawaharnagar police station. The Jawaharnagar police called the Satara police station for additional help. However, the gamblers escaped from the spot before the police arrived. Now, it being hotly discussed that who had informed the gamblers about the police raid.

Several gambling dens were operated in Beed By-pass areas for the past few months. Recently, the police conducted a raid on a gambling den on the upper floor of a wine shop near Jabinda Lawns and arrested the gamblers. Later, gamblers were arrested from a house near Mhaske Petrol Pump.

On Thursday evening, an unknown person called the control room and informed about the gambling den at Hiwale Lawns. However, the gamblers escaped before the police could reach the spot. However, the police shot the video in which four gambling tables and the packs of cards were seen on it. When the police inquired the Lawn operator Chandu Pahadi, he told that he has the permission to run the Rummy Social Club. Hence, the police could not take any action.

Meanwhile, the Satara police station duty officer PSI Devidas Shewale went to the spot and made a panchnama in which, it was mentioned that they had found no one on the spot.