Gambling den busted in Bajajnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Waluj MIDC police busted a gambling den in Bajajnagar and arrested eight gamblers on Tuesday evening. Cash and other articles worth Rs 6 lakh were seized from the gamblers.

Police said that, second PI Ganesh Tathe received the information that Zanna Manna gambling is being played in the house of Sunil Kamble in Maharana Pratap Chowk in Bajajnagar. The police team raided the house and arrested Balu Nilkant, Bhausaheb Vetal, Shaikh Aziz Usman, Shaikh Javed Razzak (all Ranjangaon), Siddharth Waghmare (Kamlapur), Vikas Salunke (Shivajinagar, Waluj), Sumant Kharat (N-13), Kishor Ture (Jaibhavani Chowk, Bajajnagar). The police seized 7 motorcycles worth Rs 4.50 lakh, 8 mobile phones worth Rs 1.28 lakh, Rs2,420 cash, 12 table-chairs, computer worth Rs 17,000, playing cards set, all amounting to Rs 6.09 lakh. The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav by second PI Ganesh Tathe, PSI Sandeep Shinde, Avinash Dhage, Yashwant Gobade, Suraj Agrawal, Rajabhau Kolhe, NItin Iname, Deepak Matlage and others.