Gandhi Jayanti celebration at Greenfields

Aurangabad, Oct 10: Greenfields English High School celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with great enthusiasm. The students arranged a short programme to pay tribute to the father of the nation.

The programme started with the school prayer followed by speeches in English and Hindi about the struggle and determination of Mahatma Gandhi. Students also shared some amazing facts and conducted a quiz based on the life story of Mahatma Gandhi. Vice-principal Tasneem Dawasaz shared her views about the eminent leader.