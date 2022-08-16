Gandhi took Mahavira's non-violence to the world

Spontaneous response to tiranga yatra

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

Countless individuals including Mahatma Gandhi have endured severe hardships for the freedom of this country. That is why we are all experiencing freedom. Gandhi lived and showed the world the path of non-violence, relinquishment and thoughts taught by Lord Mahavira, said Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj. He was speaking at the conclusion of the Tiranga Yatra organized on the occasion of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the city on Monday. Large number of citizens, especially women carrying the national flag participated in the rally. The rally began from Rajabazar Jain Temple and passed from Kiranachavdi, Pandariba, Bhajibazar, Machli Khadak, City Chowk and concluded at Gandhi statue in Shahgunj. During the procession, the whole area was resounded with slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram and Ahimsa Paramo Dharma. Lalit Patni, Ashok Ajmera, Mahaveer Patni, Prakash Ajmera, Vinod Lohade, Narendra Ajmera and others were present on the occasion.