Gandhi widely acknowledged leader on global level

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Mahatma Gandhi's dream of ‘Nai Talim’ will be a reality through the New Education Policy (NEP). Mahatma Gandhi is a widely acknowledged leader and a role model for the entire world,” said Sunilkumar Lawate, a prominent writer.

He was speaking in a programme organised at MGM University campus on Monday to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Education Officer Vishwas Sutar, all principals, professors and students were present.

Sunil Kumar Lavte said that the tradition of education is basically a development of Gandhi’s thoughts and MGM Univeristy should make it global. VC Dr Vilas Sapkal said that Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts are influential in contemporary times.

“The education should be such that a man should know himself. Gandhiji has given us a new direction of education through the study of technology and skill development. Gandhiji had said that the change takes place only when thoughts are put into practice,” he added. Asha Deshpande conducted the proceedings of the event.