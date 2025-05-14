Gang attempt to murder their own friend for Rs 100

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A gang in the Mukundwadi, Pundaliknagar area slashed their own friend over a mere Rs. 100, laughing as they tried to kill him recently.

The incident, which unfolded at Vishrantinagar, left 25-year-old Gajanand Khalapure (Anandnagar) critically injured after he was repeatedly stabbed. According to police, the accused Rohit Ghule, Sandesh alias ‘Chingya’ Khadke, Sachin Devidas Bhaval, and Sheikh Altaf Sheikh Mubarak intercepted Gajanand near Vishrantinagar as he was returning home from Mukundwadi railway station. They demanded Rs. 100 for liquor. When he refused, the gang turned violent. Altaf allegedly held Gajanand’s hand while Rohit stabbed him in the stomach. Chingya then grabbed his hair and slashed his back multiple times. Laughing loudly, the assailants reportedly kicked the victim even as he bled profusely on the ground. The brutal act only ended when local residents rushed to the spot, prompting the attackers to flee. A case was registered two days later at the Pundaliknagar police station. Inspector Krishna Shinde confirmed that all the accused are known offenders and that efforts are underway to apprehend them.

Another attempted murder within the hour

In a separate incident minutes later, a 21-year-old youth, Rohit Shaharao of Ganeshnagar, was also targeted in a brutal knife attack allegedly linked to an old dispute. The assault, reportedly tied to a confrontation involving a local business arrangement at a wedding mandap, saw three men Krishna alias ‘Kullya’ Salunke, Aman Patel, and Ejaz alias ‘Izzju’ Sayyad ambush Rohit near his residence. Accusing him of assault, the trio cornered him and stabbed him repeatedly in the back. A case was filed at the Pundaliknagar police station. Police sources revealed that one of the accused has prior criminal records.