Gang involved in robbing liquor shop owner arrested

Aurangabad, July 5:

Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Rural Police arrested the seven-member gang involved in robbing a liquor shop owner of Rs 2.35 lakh on Jalna Road on June 30.

The accused have been identified as Akash Shivaji Motarkar (24), Mangesh Prakash Mule (24), Akash Ishwar Kolhe (25), Rahul Harichandra Shinde (21, Chandanjhira, Jalna), Akash alias Koffi Shrirang Ranpise (27), Aniket Anil Tupe (22, Nutan Vasahat, Jalna) and Chandrakant Kamlakar Pachge (21, Sevanagar, Badnapur). Rural police said that Nandkishor Shrikisanlal Jaiswal runs a liquor shop at Gevrai.

Nandkishor Jaiswal and his colleague Mohan Jaiswal kept cash of Rs 1.14 lakh and Rs 1.11 lakh in the dickey of their moped respectively while coming to Aurangabad on the night of June 30.

When they reached Ladgaon Toll Naka, a rider coming from the rear pushed them down and threw red chilli into their eyes. Three riders came on another motorcycle beat Nandkishor and his colleague and also snatched away their moped which had cash of Rs 2.25 lakh. Police inspector of LCB Rameshwar Renge’s team started probing the case.

The LCB team learnt that those who committed a robbery at Dhavlapur Shivar are involved in this crime. The gang members were in Jalna. Police caught all the six suspects. During the interrogation, they confessed to committing the crime.

PI Renge, PSI Vijay Jadhav, Pradeep Thube, constable Balu Pathrikar, Syed Ziya, Shrimant Bhalerao, Vithal Rakh, Sanjay Kale, Namdev Shirsath, Kiran Gore, Dipesh Nagjhare, Janabai Rathod, Shaikh Nadeem, Narendra Khandar, Walmik Nikam, Vijay Dhumal, Anand Ghateshwar, Dnyaneshwar Mete, Yogesh Tarmale, Rahul Gaikwad, Jeevan Gholap, Sanjay Tandale and Santosh Dhamde carried out the action. Police recovered cash, a moped and mobile phones worth Rs 3.20 lakh from them.

Police produced them in court on Tuesday. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) A V Khedkar awarded the robbers police custody up to July 7. Assistant Government pleader Kishor Jadhav represented the Government.