Gang involved in theft in two companies arrested

Aurangabad, July 7:

The MIDC Waluj police on Thursday arrested a gang of thieves involved in breaking into two companies in Waluj industrial area. Goods worth Rs 3.63 lakh have been recovered from the possession of the four accused.

According to police, the thieves had broken into the SP Engineering Works company on June 14 and RN Industries in Waluj MIDC on June 29. They stole goods worth Rs 9 lakh from two companies. A case was registered at MIDC Waluj police station by owner of SP engineering Sandeep Patil and manager of RN Industries Nitin Satdive. Inspector Sandeep Gurme and his team started searching for the thieves. During the investigation, the police received information that a scrap dealer from Sajapur was involved in the theft.

They immediately arrested Amer Suban Sheikh (19, Sajapur) on July 3. While interrogating, Amer confessed to the theft with the help of Shakeel Sandu Sheikh (32, Tisgaon), Shoaib Gani Sheikh (23, Sajapur), Imran Gani Sheikh (20, Sajapur) and two minors. Police later arrested two minors along with four accused. Items worth Rs 3.63 lakh were seized from the possession of the accused. PI Gurme said that some more thefts may be uncovered from the four accused.