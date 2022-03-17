Gang robbing estate agent busted

Aurangabad, March 17:

An estate agent was robbed of 11 tolas of gold jewellery amounting to Rs 5.50 lakh at his office at Samarthnagar on Wednesday afternoon. The crime branch police busted the gang robbing him and arrested four members of the gang within eight hours of the incident, informed ACP (crime) Vishal Dhume.

Complainant Ashok Shankar Patil is a real estate agent and has his office in the name Mohatai Real Estate at Skyline Park Building in Samarthnagar. Two persons entered forcibly in his office on Wednesday at around 2 pm. They beat and snatched a gold chain from his neck weighing around 11 tolas. A case was registered with Kranti Chowk police station while Patil suspected the involvement of one of his employees Rachana Tulshiram Nimbhare (Bhagyodaynagar, Satara area).

The crime branch police started the parallel investigation. API Manoj Shinde and his team took Rupali into custody and during interrogation, she admitted her involvement in the crime. She confessed that she had contracted her friend Nadim Khan Nazir Khan (Shamsnagar, Shahnoorwadi) to rob Patil. In the theft, she had 40 percent share, Nadim 20 percent, and the other two accused Rohit Bitthal Borde and Vivek Anil Gangase 20 percent each.

On Wednesday, Rachana seeking the opportunity called the accused to accomplish the task.

Rohit and Vivek entered the office as planned, tied Patil with a rope, and snatched a gold chain from his neck. They then fled to Lasur Station.

The police then arrested both of them from their homes and seized the gold chain from them. Later, the police also arrested Nadim.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav by API Manoj Shinde, ASI Vitthal Javkhede, Satish Jadhav, Nazirkhan Pathan, Santosh Sonawane, Chandrakant Gawali, Sudhakar Misal, Bhagwan Shilote, Aviling Honrao, Nitin Dhule, Sandeep Bidkar, Vishal Patil, Vilas Muthe, Nitin Deshmukh, Geeta Ghakne, Dnyaneshwar Pawar, Ramesh Gaikwad and others. The accused have been handed over to Kranti Chowk police.

The police suspected Rachna las she left the office without telling anyone. Her links with the accused were cleared from her call details, after which, all the accused were nabbed.