Gangadhar wins 1st prize in Election Dept’s essay contest

Aurangabad, Jan 25:

Gangadhar Dhuraj Kamite, a B A first-year student from Milind College of Arts secured the first prize in an essay contest organised jointly by District Electoral Officer’s office and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University to celebrate ‘National Voters Day.

The Election Department and Bamu held a competition for National Service Scheme volunteers today. College Principal Dr Vaishali Pradhan, vice-principal Dr S P Burkul, NSS programme officer Dr B B Surajbansi congratulated Gangadhar on his success.