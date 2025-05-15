Ganja worth ₹2.24 lakh Seized in Kamalapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city crime branch on Wednesday night seized over 4 kg of ganja and arrested two youths near Sai Paan Center on Kamalapur Road.

The operation was conducted around 11.30 pm, during which the police intercepted the suspects and recovered 4.141 kg of ganja from a black bag in possession of one of the accused, Prashant Kharaat. A motorcycle, two mobile phones, and other items were also confiscated, taking the total value of seized materials to over Rs 2.24 lakhs. The contraband was verified by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts on-site. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.