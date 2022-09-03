Ganpati-making activity at Royal Kids

September 3, 2022

Aurangabad, Sept 2: Royal Kids Nursery arranged an activity of Ganpati making for students. Children used their ideas to ...

Aurangabad, Sept 2: Royal Kids Nursery arranged an activity of Ganpati making for students. Children used their ideas to create their own idols. The principal and class teachers helped them make shadu maati Ganpati. Students took pledge not to use POP in future to avoid the pollution.

