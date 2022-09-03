Ganpati-making activity at Royal Kids
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 3, 2022 12:25 AM 2022-09-03T00:25:01+5:30 2022-09-03T00:25:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 2: Royal Kids Nursery arranged an activity of Ganpati making for students. Children used their ideas to create their own idols. The principal and class teachers helped them make shadu maati Ganpati. Students took pledge not to use POP in future to avoid the pollution.